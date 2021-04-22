Nurse Practitioner describes infant abuse as worst she has seen

A Johnson County father told police he has been too rough with his infant son.

GREENWOOD, Ind — Police arrested a Greenwood father after they said he battered his infant son.

Police responded to the 1700 block of South Meridian street on April 14 to investigate possible abuse.

Police said an infant appeared to have a burn mark on his right shin and a knot on his left shin.

Medics transported the baby to St. Francis hospital and then to Riley Hospital for Children.

According to a police report, a medical exam revealed 19 current and or healing fractures.

A nurse practitioner told police the infant had fractures everywhere and it was the worst case of physical abuse she has observed.

Police arrested the baby’s father, Colton Johnson.

Johnson faces preliminary charges of battery with serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent.

Johnson told police on different occasions he had forcefully picked up the baby from his bassinet, as well as laid him down forcefully in multiple positions out of frustration and walked away.

According to a police report, Colton admitted he has probably been too rough with the baby.

Colton told police he has yanked on the baby’s legs and arms when picking him up and he believes he caused the injuries.

Police said Colton was remorseful and takes responsibility and accountability for his actions.