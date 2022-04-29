x
Northwestern Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

Two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack at Union Township Middle School.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said.

A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

The officer and administrators relocated classrooms of students near the backpack and secured the area Wednesday until the Porter County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived, McFalls told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

“They discovered and safely removed two improvised explosive devices,” he said.

The student was taken into custody, police said.

