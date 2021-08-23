Man in 'critical but stable condition' after shooting on Indy's northwest side

The incident happened at the intersection of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road around 2:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police said a man is in "critical but stable condition" after a shooting on the city's northwest side Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When police got to the scene, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder. The victim's car flipped over near the intersection and had bullet holes in the driver's side door and windows.

An IMPD spokesperson said the man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in "critical but stable condition."

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.