The shooting happened in the 5500 block of N. Michigan Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically wounded in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of North Michigan Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information about a possible motive or suspect at this time.