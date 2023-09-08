Police investigate northwest Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of West 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person on the northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive. According to IMPD, officers arriving on the scene found a person who had apparently been shot.

That victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Their condition was said to be stable.

Officers at the scene were reportedly directed to a nearby location where another person was apparently wounded. Police have not been able to determine at this time if that victim had also been shot or if it was connected to the original shooting scene.