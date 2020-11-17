Northwest Indianapolis neighbors on the lookout for car break-in suspects

Several residents in at least two neighborhoods have caught burglars on camera checking out their vehicles.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several car burglary victims on the northwest side of Indianapolis hope to get as many people possible looking at security camera video and photos of the crimes.

The victims are sharing who they've caught on camera, hoping to put a stop to the break-ins. One of the victims posted a video that shows a car burglar on the prowl. The victim told 13News she had just walked in the house moments before her camera recorded someone outside checking her car doors.

The suspect caught on camera is wearing a mask, but the victim hopes someone recognizes his backpack, clothing or shoes.

Not only have people living in the Liberty Glen subdivision near W. 62nd Street and Lafayette Road seen a recent increase in car break-ins, homeowners in the Saddlebrook South housing addition are getting hit, too.

"It definitely gives a hit to your sense of security," said Ruth Grissom.

Grissom said a neighbor recently alerted her family about a break-in around 2 a.m.

"We found out because our neighbor happened to be coming home and he notified us that our window had been broken into," she said.

Now, Grissom's neighbors are circulating photos on the Nextdoor app for people to be on the lookout. The man in the photos is considered a person of interest. Reportedly, the same man has been recorded outside multiple homes and spotted by a number of different homeowners.

Herman Kelley is a retired homeowner who keeps people in his Nextdoor app community up to date on the types of crimes that occur in their neighborhood. Kelley pays attention to trends he sees when it comes to crime and hopes people will arm themselves with knowledge about how criminals operate.

"Knowledge is power and only when it's shared," said Kelley.

He not only urges people to always lock their car doors, but more importantly, he wants his neighbors to speak up to at least try to put a stop to the break-ins. He also stresses the importance of not leaving valuables in the car, including coins typically left in the console or ashtray.

"Many of the things I see, we may not be able to totally avoid them, but we can slow them down," said Kelley.