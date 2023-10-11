x
IMPD: 3 injured in shooting at northwest Indy hotel

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a hotel near West 86th Street and Zionsville Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11, officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel in the 8500 block of Northwest Boulevard, near West 86th Street and Zionsville Road, for a report of a person shot. Officers located three people who had been shot.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition, IMPD said. No conditions were immediately provided for the other victims.

Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

   

