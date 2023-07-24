Northeastern Indiana woman guilty of murder in 5-year-old son's death

Chelsea Crossland, of Portland, Indiana, will be sentenced Aug. 24.

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old woman was found guilty in connection to her 5-year-old son's death in northeastern Indiana.

A jury found Chelsea Crossland guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

On March 24, 2022, Portland Police Department officers responded to a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue, near South Meridian and West Water streets, around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call that a child was unresponsive. The department requested Indiana State Police investigators to take over.

Following an investigation, the Jay County Prosecutor's Office charged Crossland with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death of her 5-year-old son, Christian Crossland.

Portland is roughly 95 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.