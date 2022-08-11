x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Northeast Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

Police were called to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person critically injured Thursday on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive around 9 p.m. They found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police haven't shared many details, but say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There's no word on suspects or a possible motive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Richmond officer in critical condition after shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out