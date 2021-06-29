Jennings County man sentenced for sexual exploitation of toddler

Gage Campos, 26, was arrested Sept. 2, 2020 after evidence was found on his Google account and one of his cell phones.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A North Vernon man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison — as well as 20 years of supervised release — for sexual exploitation of a child.

Gage Campos, 26, was arrested Sept. 2, 2020 after evidence was found on his Google account and one of his cell phones. According to court documents, the images of the toddler were from July to October 2019.

Campos was reportedly in a position of trust with respect to the child.

Forensic examiners also learned Campos had been collecting child sexual abuse materials for at least four years.

Campos must also pay $10,000 in restitution to the minor victim.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Martinsville Police Department assisted with the investigation.