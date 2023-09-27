Bedford Middle School support staff member let go after sending inappropriate photos to students

According to the school district, the suspect was immediately removed from school grounds, and the district reported the incident to local law enforcement.

BEDFORD, Ind. — A support staff member at Bedford Middle School is no longer employed after an incident involving a student.

On Friday, Sept. 22, North Lawrence Community Schools got a report of a support staff member sending inappropriate photographs to students at Bedford Middle School.

According to the school district, the suspect was immediately removed from school grounds, and the district reported the incident to local law enforcement.

"Please understand that the safety of our students is always a top priority. We appreciate your patience and trust as we address this matter appropriately," Superintendent Kevin Yancey said in a statement to families.