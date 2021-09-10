North Central High School students hold sit-in after stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly a hundred students held a sit-in at North Central High School after a student was stabbed earlier in the week by another student.
Students held signs, chanted, and shared their concerns about safety with school administrators. After the demonstration, administrators continued to meet with a smaller group of students who organized the sit-in.
School administrators said all after school activities, including homecoming, would continue as planned.
On Wednesday, Wyatt Maxey, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Police said their investigation found Maxey and a 17-year-old student had a dispute over social media. That led to an argument between the students outside the school that continued inside.
That's where police allege Maxey stabbed the 17-year-old student.
The school nurse tended to the injured student immediately after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final decision on charges against Maxey.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana AG prepared to file suit over Biden vaccine mandates
- Indianapolis Youth Commission on recent violence: ‘We need to do more and we need to do it as a community.”
- Riley Kid inspires Westfield football team, community
- Gov. Holcomb visits Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury
- Here's how and why companies can charge unvaccinated employees more for health coverage
- Biden announces new vaccine mandates affecting 100 million Americans