North Central High School students hold sit-in after stabbing

Students held signs, chanted, and shared their concerns about safety with school administrators.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly a hundred students held a sit-in at North Central High School after a student was stabbed earlier in the week by another student.

Students held signs, chanted, and shared their concerns about safety with school administrators. After the demonstration, administrators continued to meet with a smaller group of students who organized the sit-in.

School administrators said all after school activities, including homecoming, would continue as planned.

On Wednesday, Wyatt Maxey, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Police said their investigation found Maxey and a 17-year-old student had a dispute over social media. That led to an argument between the students outside the school that continued inside.

That's where police allege Maxey stabbed the 17-year-old student.

The school nurse tended to the injured student immediately after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final decision on charges against Maxey.