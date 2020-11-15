Noblesville seeing increase in thefts for cars left running

The department said a lot of those thefts were at gas stations and local supermarkets.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is putting out a warning about an increase in thefts for cars left running.

The department said a lot of those thefts were at gas stations and local supermarkets when the owner goes inside the business briefly to pay for gas or run a quick errand.

Police said criminals are watching those areas, looking for an easy score and getaway.