Noblesville seeing increase in thefts for cars left running

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is putting out a warning about an increase in thefts for cars left running.
The department said a lot of those thefts were at gas stations and local supermarkets when the owner goes inside the business briefly to pay for gas or run a quick errand.
Police said criminals are watching those areas, looking for an easy score and getaway.
Noblesville Police Department recommends using a second key or fob if you plan to keep your car running so that it is at least locked.