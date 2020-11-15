x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Noblesville seeing increase in thefts for cars left running

The department said a lot of those thefts were at gas stations and local supermarkets.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Male thief tries to steal a car. Car theft concept

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is putting out a warning about an increase in thefts for cars left running.

The department said a lot of those thefts were at gas stations and local supermarkets when the owner goes inside the business briefly to pay for gas or run a quick errand.  

Police said criminals are watching those areas, looking for an easy score and getaway. 

Noblesville Police Department recommends using a second key or fob if you plan to keep your car running so that it is at least locked.

    

Related Articles