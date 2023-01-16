Noblesville police investigate Subway robbery

According to police, the masked male suspect came into the sub shop shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday and allegedly showed a gun and demanded money.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say took cash from Subway on Clover Road near Walmart Sunday night.

According to police, the masked male suspect came into the sub shop shortly before 8 p.m. and allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money from the two employees, then left through the front door.

Officers arrived a short time later but were unable to locate the suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

The male suspect appears to be approximately 5’10”, and he was wearing a black jacket, black hat, black facemask and blue pants.

According to witnesses, he may be driving a silver vehicle.