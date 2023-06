Police said the robbery happened Monday morning at the Chase Bank on Logan Street.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are looking for the man they said robbed a bank Monday morning.

Police said the man entered the Chase Bank at 198 Logan St., near Federal Hill Commons, around 10:15 a.m. and demanded money.

Police said the man displayed a gun, but there were no injuries. Witnesses told police the man left the bank in a black Dodge.