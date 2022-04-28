x
Noblesville police make arrest in stolen car chase

Layvonna Bennett is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A suspected car thief was arrested after a police chase in Noblesville.

Officers were called to a Speedway gas station Thursday about a possible stolen vehicle. As officers arrived, a Toyota and a BMW took off.

The driver of the Toyota, Layvonna Bennett, crashed the car near the intersection of 191st Street and SR 37. 

The driver of the BMW got away after officers lost sight of it near Cyntheanne Road and 146th Street.

Noblesville PD said an investigation found both the BMW and Toyota were stolen out of Marion County.

Bennett is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving.

