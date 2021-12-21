Shots fired into Noblesville home Tuesday morning

Police had been at the same home on Monday for a report of a video game system and televisions being stolen.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to 19498 Hurst Strand Way around 2:15 a.m. Once there, officers found several rounds had been fired into the home and garage.

No one was home at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Police had been at the same home on Monday for a report of a video game system and televisions being stolen.

Police believe the victim likely knows the suspects in the alleged robbery. No arrests have been made.