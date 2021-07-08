No charges to be filed against Speedway officer in deadly shooting of suspect

Special prosecutor Chris Gaal found Officer Robby Harris was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 28-year-old De'Aire Gray on Feb. 12.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A special prosecutor said he will not file charges against a Speedway officer who shot and killed a suspect.

Attorney Chris Gaal, a former Monroe County prosecutor, found Officer Robby Harris was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 28-year-old De'Aire Gray on Feb. 12.

The Feb. 12 incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West 25th Street, not far from Interstate 465.

According to Gaal's findings, Gray had a BB gun that looked like a handgun and did not drop it when he was ordered to by police. The special prosecutor found Harris was acting in self-defense when he then shot Gray.

At the time, Speedway police described Gray's injuries as non-life-threatening. Gray ended up dying at the hospital nine days later. The Marion County Coroner released information about Gray's death, saying he passed away from multiple gunshot wounds.

None of the officers were injured.