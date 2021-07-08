x
No charges to be filed against Speedway officer in deadly shooting of suspect

Special prosecutor Chris Gaal found Officer Robby Harris was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 28-year-old De'Aire Gray on Feb. 12.
Credit: WTHR/Jim Johnston
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 5900 block of West 25th Street in Speedway on Friday, February 12, 2021.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A special prosecutor said he will not file charges against a Speedway officer who shot and killed a suspect.

Attorney Chris Gaal, a former Monroe County prosecutor, found Officer Robby Harris was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 28-year-old De'Aire Gray on Feb. 12.

The Feb. 12 incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West 25th Street, not far from Interstate 465. 

According to Gaal's findings, Gray had a BB gun that looked like a handgun and did not drop it when he was ordered to by police. The special prosecutor found Harris was acting in self-defense when he then shot Gray.

At the time, Speedway police described Gray's injuries as non-life-threatening. Gray ended up dying at the hospital nine days later. The Marion County Coroner released information about Gray's death, saying he passed away from multiple gunshot wounds.

Credit: IMPD
De'Aire Gray

None of the officers were injured.    

This is a developing story and will be updated.

