No charges filed against man arrested for reckless homicide last week

Jodessa Cooper's family told 13News on Friday they wanted David Ross to face heavier charges in her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, David Ross was arrested last week for reckless homicide in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Jodessa Cooper.

Cooper's family told 13News on Friday they wanted Ross to face heavier charges.

"I don't believe it was reckless, I believe it was intentional," said Cooper's sister, Cheryl Miller.

Monday, Cooper's family learned the Marion County Prosecutor's Office decided not to pursue any charges against Ross.

"It was gut-wrenching to hear him say that," said Cooper's son, Dexter Taylor. "I wasn't aware that you can kill someone in Indianapolis, or Indiana, say it's an accident and then go home five days later."

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Jan. 25, Ross and Cooper were fighting over a gun in Ross's car. Ross told detectives during the struggle, the gun went off and Cooper was shot and killed.

It’s a story Taylor continues to question.

"Unless he just had his gun on his lap, he had to pull out his gun," said Taylor. "Why would you pull out your gun?"

In a statement, the Marion County Prosecutor 's Office told 13News:

"After a thorough review, the available evidence did not meet the burden of proof required for criminal charges. This is not the end of the investigative process, as the State will continue to review any additional evidence that emerges for a potential charging determination."