New York teen caught in Seymour High School threat

SEYMOUR, Ind — It looks like a 15-year-old from New York was behind a threat toward Seymour High School on Saturday.

The threat was posted on Instagram and then taken down or deleted.

Police were able to get information from social media platforms and also wireless carriers to track the threat back to Suffolk County in New York.

Police there were able to learn the suspect was 15 years old. He admitted to investigators that he picked the Seymour High School student and the Seymour High School at random.