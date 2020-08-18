New round of community-based violence reduction grants announced in Indianapolis

The program launched in 2018 will invest $300,000 per year into grassroots organizations in Indianapolis neighborhoods.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is rolling out a third installment of community-based violence reduction grants.

The program launched in 2018 will invest $300,000 per year into grassroots organizations in Indianapolis neighborhoods. This year, four organizations were each awarded $75,000.

“To truly reduce violence in our city and communities, we must depend on those who dedicate their mission to this cause,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “The groups receiving funds today have proven their unique approaches to reducing violence. We support their efforts to meet those at risk where they are and guide them to lives outside of violence and crime.”

The four organizations receiving grants include:

RecycleForce

RecycleForce provides transitional employment and other services to Indianapolis justice-involved adults, with a focus on 14 ZIP codes that experience violence. Its evidence-based program focuses on building occupational skills, providing safety training, job search and placement assistance.

VOICES

VOICES is a healing-centered, community arts organization that provides after-school and in-class programming. VOICES’ grant award will support Power and Promise, its cross-age peer mentor and youth leadership program. The program recruits and trains Indianapolis youth to mentor elementary and middle school students from the same communities who have experienced similar levels of trauma and exposure to violence. These mentors receive stipends for their work and are connected to additional wraparound services at the end of the mentoring cycle.

Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc. (CAGI)

Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc. (CAGI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the reduction and ultimate elimination of poverty among the clients in its service area. CAGI and its partners aim to intercept individuals in need, continue to provide current programming the community relies on, while offering a new coherent, interconnected, holistic solution to the systemic plague of violence. Those new programs include emotional regulation training, employment placement, cognitive-based therapy, and case management.

Edna Martin Christian Center