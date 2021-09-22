Indiana man released from hospital and arrested for shooting Posey County deputy

The suspect, Paul Wiltshire, 70, of New Harmony, was released from the hospital where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and arrested.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man was released from the hospital Wednesday and arrested for attempting to murder a Posey County sheriff's deputy.

Paul Wiltshire, 70, of New Harmony, was being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for multiple gunshot wounds.

Indiana State Police said officers responded to a welfare check just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, in New Harmony when Wiltshire allegedly started firing a weapon toward the officers.

The officers returned fire, but Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks, 41, was shot and critically injured during the exchange of gunfire, according to ISP.

ISP provided an update that night and said Hicks was being treated at the hospital after he was shot in the head.

Wiltshire was also struck by gunfire. He was released from the hospital Wednesday and arrested for the attempted murder of Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Wiltshire was booked at the Posey County Jail and then transferred to the Warrick County Jail where he is being held without bond.