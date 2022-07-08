Former New Castle police officer charged for excessive use of force in 3 arrests

According to the indictment, 44-year-old Aaron Strong violated three people's civil rights by using unreasonable force when he arrested them.

According to the indictment, 44-year-old Aaron Strong violated three people's civil rights by using unreasonable force when he arrested them, with all three injured in the incidents. The indictment also alleged Strong used dangerous weapons against two of the victims.

Strong has been charged with three counts of deprivation under color of law and one count of witness tampering. Each civil rights charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while the witness tampering charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office investigated the case.

New Castle is roughly 50 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.