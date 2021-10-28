New Castle mother charged in baby daughter's death

The coroner's office said the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police arrested a New Castle mother for neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police said the arrest resulted from an investigation after they responded to 2226 Broad Street on the report of an unresponsive baby on Sept. 4.

Officers and medics arrived at the home and determined the baby had died.

The baby’s mother, Cheyenne Sexton, told detectives she put the baby to bed after a bottle around midnight on Sept. 4. Sexton told police she found the baby unresponsive the next morning in a bassinet and called 911.

According to court documents, during an initial examination by the coroner, there were no signs of obvious injury or abuse to the baby or anything that would have contributed to her death.

A final autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.