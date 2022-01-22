Police rescue 8-year-old Nevada kidnapping victim at Brown County State Park

Daniel Eggers was arrested after police learned he was wanted in Nevada on multiple warrants including kidnapping.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — An 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Nevada was rescued near Brown County State Park on Friday night, according to local authorities.

Deputies were called to the state park to look into a report of a suspicious man, later identified as Daniel Eggers, of Nevada, who was last seen with a girl near the south park gate.

He was traveling northbound through the park when deputies pulled him over for a traffic infraction.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Eggers refused to identify himself and he was subsequently arrested. When deputies discovered his identity, they found that he was wanted in Nevada on multiple warrants, including kidnapping.

This is when deputies learned the 8-year-old girl he was traveling with had been kidnapped, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was turned over to the Department of Child Services.