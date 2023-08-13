'Stop buying guns for these kids': Woman says her grandson fatally shot her nephew after fight on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old boy is behind bars for his alleged role in a deadly shooting after a family argument got out of hand.

The teen's family talked exclusively with 13News about their heartbreak, grief and the deadly gun violence between their loved ones.

"I see it on the news. I pray for other people's family, but this one right here really hit home," Stephanie Baker said.

On the steps of her front porch on the east side of Indianapolis, Baker described the moment she got the phone call that would break her heart.

"He told me that one of my family members killed my nephew," Baker said.

IMPD officers found Baker's nephew dead from gunshot wounds Saturday, Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Along with the victim being her nephew, Baker said the person who shot him was her 17-year-old grandson.

"I don't justify what my grandson did. It's hard right now. It's hard for both families right now," Baker said.

Baker said the shooting happened right in front of another relative and believes an argument between the two eventually escalated to gunfire.

'I just wish it would have been a better outcome about it," Baker said. "I just wish they would have fought it."

Baker said her grandson was recently given the gun used in the shooting, which is something Baker said she did not approve of, especially since the gun came from someone who should have known better.

"An older person bought my grandson a gun, and that doesn't sit well with me, so they going to have to face it too," Baker said.

Baker's family told 13News the 17-year-old surrendered peacefully to officers after the shooting.

Baker and her family are now waiting to learn more about the teen's charges.

Until then, they're trying to heal as a family and hope this sends a message about checking on your loved ones.