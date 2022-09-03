Neighbors stunned by shooting at Indianapolis park

Fourteen-year-old Da'Vonta White and 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson were killed around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Dubarry Park on the northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors are trying to get comfortable coming back to an Indianapolis park where two teenagers were fatally shot Monday.

Jamie Stewart said it has been a relatively quiet day after the shootings. A few pieces of crime tape remain, but other than that, there is little to no evidence of what happened.

But according to Stewart, those weren't the only gunshots heard in the park that day. She was there fishing there Monday around 6 p.m. when a fight broke out among teenagers.

"They got done fighting, scrapping or whatever. They were pulling off and driving aggressively and someone shoots off a shot," said Stewart.

She said she was shocked to hear two teenagers were shot and killed in that same area of the park hours later.

"I really don't have any words for it. When it's so close, it kind of hits you a little harder than you expect it to," Stewart said.

She said she almost reconsidered coming back to the park Tuesday to fish, but believes the shootings were out of the norm for the area.

"It's usually a family place. Kids come out and play on the playground right here. People have barbeques, people play basketball. It's usually pretty peaceful," she said.

She's hoping Monday's gun violence was an isolated incident.

"Nobody wants their son, brother, father passing away in these streets. Especially in your neighborhood. Come on, we can be better than that," said Stewart.

Stewart plans to continue to enjoy the outdoors and hopes people find other ways to resolve their conflicts.