Shootings on Indy's near north side have neighbors scared

Two people were shot and killed early Saturday near 21st Street and Central Avenue, the second shooting in the area in 24 hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Olivia Brown and 27-year-old Darian Wiley.

"We're scared," said a neighbor who declined to go on camera.

She's one of many residents on edge as the suspects are still on the loose.

“We will not allow these killers to break apart our community, we’re not going to cower to them," she said.

That neighbor told me there was another shooting on the same block of 21st Street less than 24 hours earlier. She said around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a couple noticed people breaking into a car on Ruckle Street.

After attempting to scare the thieves away, they came back to the home of the people who witnessed the attempted theft and opened fire.

"They just unleash, firing at their house," said a neighbor. "Bullets go through their daughters' bedrooms upstairs. All through their downstairs, living room, kitchen."

Luckily, nobody was hurt in that shooting.

Just after midnight Saturday, a neighbor told 13News two friends, Wiley and Brown, were parking at Wiley's house after a night out.

"He's walking her to her car to make sure she gets there safely and the footage shows these kids that fit a similar description," said the neighbor.

She told 13News security camera footage shows the suspects start to follow them.

"Picking up the pace, walking very quickly after them," she said. "Then, next thing you know, you hear shots. Darian is face down in the street, dead."

She said the video then shows Brown attempting to speed away, before she's shot and killed.

"She got in her car and was trying to flee and get away from these murderers," said the neighbor. "You’ll see in the street, there’s pieces of her car still laying out there."

Police are still searching for a suspect and what led up to the shooting.

"That's part of the investigation, to find out exactly what occurred, but at the end of the day there is no valid reason why these individuals lost their lives in our community," said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. "It's just absolutely senseless."