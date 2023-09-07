Neighbors react to shooting that injured two Indy youth

The two victims were 12- and 13-years-old and were sitting at a park shelter before the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police continue to investigate a shooting that left two teens injured Saturday at Red Maple Grove Park.

Officers said two boys, aged 12 and 13, were sitting at the park shelter smoking before they were shot.

13News went to the scene and spoke with a nearby resident who was in the area when the shooting happened.

The woman, who doesn't want to provide her identity, said it's not the first time gun violence has happened there.

"Two summers ago, my house was shot up, my car was shot up. Last year there was another shooting here. Shot up the house at the end of the street."

IMPD said a graduation party was going on during the time of the shooting. People from that party rushed to help the two boys.

The shooting is now putting fear in those living nearby.

"We're afraid it's going to happen. Every morning I come out here and check out my car and see if anything has hit it."

The victims were taken to a local hospital, one in critical condition and one whose condition was described by police as stable.

As investigators continue to search for who pulled the trigger, the woman who spoke with 13News hopes the community and police can come together to make things safer.

"I want them to help us reach out to everyone in this community so that we can stop the gun violence and get the guns out of the juveniles' hands," she said.

Police still do not have a suspect description and said they need help from the community in solving this case.