Neighbors' plan to work together to cut down on crime marks nearly a decade of success

On May 31, Castleton Estates marked eight straight years with no break-ins.

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the years, the folks at Castleton Estates have worked hard to be burglary-free.

Castleton Estates is a neighborhood where eyes and ears are always watching and listening. It's their most powerful crime-fighting tool to help keep burglars away.

John Boggs serves as the Crime Watch chairman for Castleton Estates.

"We broke 327 homes into 23 blocks and each one has a block captain," Boggs said.

The block captains take their assignments seriously. On May 31, they marked eight straight years with no break-ins. Over the years they've made crime watch improvements like security cameras at the neighborhood pool. The cameras are motion-activated and alert Boggs when someone sets off the system.

Boggs also places "no solicitation" stickers on mailboxes to cut down on the number of strangers going door-to-door. When they do see unfamiliar people and cars, it's nothing for neighbors to start calling each other. Neighbors have a phone, email, and emergency contact list for their section of the subdivision. It's not out of the question to ask strangers if they need help when they're spotted in Castleton Estates.

"A lot of times I will just drive by and ask, 'Is everything OK?' and they will say 'yeah,'" Boggs said.

Armand Hayes is a new resident in Castleton Estates. His family moved into the subdivision last year to relocate to a safer neighborhood.

"Because you don't want to be burglarized or terrorized, and depending on whether they break in while you're there or at another time," Hayes said.

Hayes is also a real estate agent. He usually encourages homebuyers to check online crime stats for neighborhoods they are interested in moving to.

Hayes and his new neighbors can't do anything to keep out the cicadas that have invaded Castleton Estates, but they can keep working diligently to keep burglars away.

"We've done a lot of work and it's paid off," said John Boggs.