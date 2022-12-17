Neighbors cautious after porch pirate swipes packages from a McCordsville home

Doorbell camera caught the moment a masked person walked up to a home and stuffed boxes into a bag.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in tracking down a porch pirate who brazenly took a number of packages from someone's home.

Doorbell camera video shows the moment someone - whose face is covered in a hat and facemask - marches up to a McCordsville home, quickly pushing packages into a bag and taking off into the night.

"Yeah, it's pretty crazy. It's pretty nuts," said Lindy McLain.

McLain lives just down the road from where those packages were stolen. While she works from home, able to bring in packages quickly, she said it's still a concern for her family, especially with boxes coming in regularly ahead of the holidays.

"Quite a few, especially now with Christmastime. At least one, two, three a day in the last few weeks," McLain said.

She'll watch deliveries arrive from her doorbell camera and her dogs help, too, to keep an eye on approaching visitors, but she said it's a scary thought knowing someone may just help themselves.

"It's super unfortunate for them and it just stinks," McLain said. "I'd like to think maybe those people needed it for their situations, but still it's Christmas, it's probably kids' presents and it's pretty unfortunate."

“When you do get to know some of your neighbors, you know they’re good people, you’re proud to be neighbors with them and to hear that someone is coming to take items that rightfully belong to them, it kind of defeats you a little bit,” said Michael Acuff.

Michael Acuff also lives down the road from the thefts and said he and his wife haven't had any packages stolen, taking extra care to bring in deliveries quickly.

"If we don’t have an opportunity to get it right away, try to at least connect with our in-laws and see if they can come get them for us,” Acuff said.

And like many of their neighbors, he said they'll keep an eye on what's happening outside from their doorbell camera.

"It is definitely a game-changer and it helps," Acuff said. "And if nothing else, it helps give a direction for our local law enforcement to look up where our items went to."

McLain said she's hopeful police can catch this person who's been nabbing neighbors' packages. Until then, she believes she and her neighbors will try and look out for one another.

"Definitely here on our little street here, we take care of each other. I feel like sometimes our neighbors will bring our own packages that were misdelivered so I'm sure we'll all be watching," McLain said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

If you're not close with neighbors or don't have a doorbell camera, there are steps experts say you can take to help prevent package thefts.