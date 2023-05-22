Neighbors asking for help to shut down parties at northeast property after weekend shooting

Neighbors are fed up and claim party promoters come in on the weekends and invite hundreds of people.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the northeast side are fed up after they say a massive party led to one person shot last weekend.

It happened Sunday around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road.

Neighbors claim party promoters are coming in on the weekends and inviting hundreds of people.

One flyer on social media advertised one of the parties as a “mansion pool party” with a D.J. and a wet t-shirt contest. The VIP sections cost $500 to $650.

Those living in the area say the streets are packed during these parties.

“I would guess 300 or 400 people because every place you looked, there were cars,” said Suzie Wallach, who has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. “This is not the kind of thing that should be going on in our neighborhood.”

Those who live across Fall Creek Road in the Harrison Run neighborhood are also frustrated. Tom Race said he heard the gunshots on Sunday morning along with multiple cars speeding away.

“Probably 16 gunshots and then the next thing I know I hear rapid fire, like an assault rifle, probably 20 or 30 of them,” he said. “With as many rounds as I heard go off, I’m surprised no one else got hurt.”

He said it’s not the first time a party at the residence led to gunfire.

“I’ve been here for eight years, and I never had any issues and this is the third time in probably the last two months that there have been any issues.”

The bullets also damaged cars and homes in that neighborhood.

Nicholas Blesh-Clark said he took cover with his two kids and wife in a back bedroom Sunday morning.

“An absolute nightmare to grab your children out of their beds and not know if they are even OK,” he said “Something could’ve already happened. They were scared. We were scared.”

The next morning, he found bullet holes in his home and a bullet in his bed.

“I just want it to stop,” he said.

IMPD told 13News it is familiar with this area and members of the IMPD’s Nuisance and Abatement team are conducting follow up investigations.

They ask anyone with information regarding organizers and promoters of events involving potential illegal activity to contact Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NuisanceAbatement@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.