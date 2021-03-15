Neighbor live streams arrest of quadruple murder suspect as victims' family watches

A SWAT standoff near Angenica Nichols' east side apartment resulted in the arrest of Malik Halfacre for the murder of four people Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the SWAT standoff involving the suspect in the murder of four people went down, a neighbor shared it live on her social media page to help the victims' family members.

Angenica Nichols became concerned right away after her children let her know that there was a lot of police activity outside their east Indianapolis apartment building.

"The kids came and got (me) and said, 'Mom, something is going on outside,'" Nichols said.

Right away, the mother grabbed her cell phone and started recording, because she realized it had to be pretty serious.

Nichols has teenagers, including twin daughters, who she has become very protective of due to the violence over the past couple of years. She used her cell phone to document what was happening outside their home.

"Then I came downstairs and started recording. The officer walked up to us and was, like, 'Well, we are guarded up, so it's probably better if you all would stay inside,'" said Nichols.

That's when she learned the standoff involved the search for Malik Halfacre. He is the 25-year-old accused in the murder of four people on Randolph Street, where officers found three adults and a 7-year-old girl shot dead. As a mother herself, Nichols had already empathized with the victims' family, who had started watching her Facebook Live stream of the standoff.

"Just from the comments, I felt it when they were asking me to stay live, keep going, so I just left my phone down and let it sit there while I was in the house," Nichols said.

Nichols prays that the gun violence stops in our city, especially so her own children are safe. The violence has made her concerned about where her daughters go and who they are around even in public places.

"The last two years have been the worst two years," said Nichols. "I won't let my kids go nowhere out of my sight. We sit in this house and I have teenagers."

Eventually, during her Facebook stream, the standoff ended with Halfacre arrested on four preliminary counts of murder. They watched as IMPD SWAT officers escorted Halfacre from the house to a transport vehicle. They even burst into applause and made comments about no one getting hurt in the standoff.

"There he is y'all. He was there. They brought him out. He is out. There he goes. They got him," said Nichols on Facebook. "The first thing was 'thank you Jesus,' because I saw all the comments from the family members."