Man dead after shooting on Indy's near northeast side

The incident happened Monday near East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue around 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on Indy's near northeast side Monday.

Police were called the 2300 block of East 34th Street, near North Keystone Avenue, on a report of a person shot around 11 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He later died there.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.