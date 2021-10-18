Near east side death investigation ruled a homicide

An autopsy determined a woman found dead on the near east side of Indianapolis died from a gunshot wound.

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman found on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday has been ruled a homicide, investigators said Monday.

IMPD officers were called to the 1000 block of North Rural Street, near 10th Street, around noon for a death investigation.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman, who medics pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD.

An autopsy later determined the woman had been shot and killed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the woman's death.

IMPD said the woman's name is being withheld pending notification of her family.