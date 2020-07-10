National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Oct. 24

A majority of people abusing prescription drugs got them from family and friends, and from the home medicine cabinet.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a delay because if the pandemic, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is now set for Oct. 24

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of people abusing prescription drugs got them from family and friends, and from the home medicine cabinet.

So the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a chance to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

To find a collection site near you, click here.