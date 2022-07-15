Charges dismissed in North Harding Street quadruple murder investigation

Prosecutors plan to continue their investigation into Nicholas Dunn, who had been charged with the murder of four people in 2015.

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of killing four people in a North Harding Street home in 2015.

Nicholas Dunn was charged with four counts of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for the March 24, 2015 murders of 41-year-old Terri Betties, her 18-year-old son Davon Whitlock, their cousin Tiara Turner and family friend Sherry Taylor.

According to court records, Dunn allegedly held the three female victims at gunpoint and used them to lure Whitlock, who was parked outside, into the home. Each of the four victims was then shot and killed, each by several gunshots.

On Friday, the state dismissed all five charges against Dunn, citing "significant evidentiary challenges." Michael Leffler, a spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, said an essential witness in the case died from health complications last December and a second witness had also died since charges were initially filed.

Prosecutors also said DNA samples found on a bottle and two cigarette butts found at the home where the murders took place had been compromised and were inadmissible. Dunn had told investigators he was at the North Harding Street residence on multiple occasions.

Dismissing the charges, prosecutors said, gives the state the ability to continue the investigation and conduct further forensic testing on the DNA results.

“Our thoughts are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time. The Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to pursuing justice on behalf of the victims and their families and strongly encourages anyone with information regarding these homicides to come forward," Leffler said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case can call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.