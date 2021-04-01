Murder victims' families claiming lack of communication from IMPD

IMPD Chief Randy Taylor implemented a policy requiring detectives to call families quarterly, but the demonstrators claim they're left in the dark.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people who have lost loved ones to violence demonstrated at IMPD headquarters Monday morning. Demonstrators gathered outside the City-County Building on Lugar Plaza, holding signs and eventually making speeches about their concerns.

IMPD Chief Randy Taylor implemented a policy requiring detectives to call families quarterly, but the demonstrators claim they're left in the dark.

Melissa Jude lost her son Chandler Bussey to murder but no one has been arrested in his case. Jude claims she has not heard from the detective assigned to the case. She told 13News once she started voicing that issue, she learned other families have the same concern. The detective assigned to her son's case had hoped a second victim, who survived the incident, would cooperate. But since the detectives initial conversations with the witness, 13News has learned that he has stopped responding to the detective trying to arrest the person responsible for Bussey's death.

"They don't know what it's like to grieve a child," Jude said. "And what it's like to try to navigate this system when you don't get any answers or have any arrests in your case."

According to IMPD the detective has record of communications with his victims family as ordered by Taylor when he was serving as assistant chief before becoming the departments Top Cop.

The demonstrators also expressed concerns about witnesses who do come forward are being protected. There are funds designated for "Witness Assistance" which could result in temporarily relocating a witness. Those same funds are used by not only the police department but also, if necessary, the Marion County Prosecutors Office as well. The funds are limited and not meant for drastic measures like in a full witness protection program according to IMPD.

Still, demonstrators want to see more done for witnesses who would or could possible help bring the killers to justice in their loved ones cases.

Amber Shumpert participated in the downtown demonstration. She never thought she would be among those families grieving the loss of a loved one. She believes witnesses are also the key to solving her loved one's case.

"Just because you live in the suburbs don't think you are exempt from this kind of tragedy hitting your family. Our state doesn't do a lot for the witnesses," Shumpert said. "They are not trying to protect them and help them be witnesses."

The demonstrators also claim they have yet to also hear from IMPD's Victims Assistance Unit. But IMPD claims just like their detectives are supposed to keep contact records so are Victim Assistance workers. For several years now Victim Assistance workers have worked along side the police department chaplains by both responding to active violent crime scenes.

Due to the concerns of the demonstrators Taylor is following up with his homicide unit about the standard operating procedure in place for detectives to contact victim family members on a quarterly basis.