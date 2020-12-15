Murder suspect loose after escape in Gary

Police say Leon Taylor was being transported by a private contractor when he escaped near 35th & Grant in Gary Monday afternoon.

GARY, Ind. — A murder suspect who escaped from custody in Gary Monday afternoon remains at large.

The Lake County sheriff said on Facebook that 22-year-old Leon Taylor of Hammond was being extradited from Texas when he escaped near Grant Street and 35th Avenue in Gary. He was being transported in a private contracted van when the escape occurred.

An agent with the contracted company, REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, contacted Gary police to notify them of the escape, which occurred around 3 p.m. The Lake County Sheriff's Department was called in to assist in the search for Taylor, along with K-9 and aviation units.

Taylor, described as a six-foot, 162-pound Black male with hazel eyes and brown hair, was wearing a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace when he escaped. Police said he was also wearing a gray hoodie with a black hoodie underneath, black jeans and black Puma tennis shoes.

Taylor is wanted on a murder charge for a homicide that occurred in East Chicago.