Murder and kidnap arrest made in northwest side killing

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest in a kidnap and murder from the northwest side Jan. 3.

William Ballard, 31, was arrested by IMPD on Monday. Police believe he killed 35-year-old James Greenberg in the 2000 block of West Coil Street, near West 64th Street and Michigan Road. Greenburg had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

Ballard was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, and domestic battery. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final decision on charges.