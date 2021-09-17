The Murdaugh family: A timeline of events

The prominent South Carolina family has garnered national attention surrounding the murder of family members and other allegations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mysterious deaths and allegations involving the Murdaugh family have garnered national attention.

The latest update is Alex Murdaugh's arrest, which happened Thursday when he turned himself in. However, a lot has happened leading up to that arrest.

Here's a break down of events involving the prominent Lowcountry family:

February 26, 2018: Gloria Satterfield, a Murdaugh family employee, is found dead at the Murdaugh Estate.

February 2019: 19-year-old Mallory Beach is killed in a boat crash in Beaufort County. Paul Murdaugh is later charged for boating under the influence, causing death.

June 7, 2021: 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were found dead. They were shot multiple times on their hunting lodge property near the border of Hampton and Colleton counties.

June 22, 2021: The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opens an investigation on Stephen Smith’s 2015 death. SLED confirms that the investigation into his death was prompted by information gathered during their murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

September 4, 2021: Alex Murdaugh is reportedly shot while his car is stopped on the way to Charleston. He is taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, according to SLED.

September 6, 2021: Murdaugh announced he was going to rehab and that he resigned from his law firm, PMPED. However, the law firm made it clear that Murdaugh’s tenure ended over allegations of misappropriating money. SLED is now investigating those allegations.

September 14, 2021: SLED announced the arrest of Curtis Smith in the September 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh, saying Murdaugh admitted to planning the shooting so that his son could collect life insurance money. Agents said Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and asked Smith to shoot him in the head, according to authorities, to allow payment of approximately $10 million in life insurance benefits to his son.

September 15, 2021: SLED announced it was opening a criminal investigation into the death of Murdaugh family employee, Gloria Satterfield.