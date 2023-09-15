Muncie woman found dead; ex-husband arrested on preliminary murder charge

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the death of his ex-wife, who was found dead Thursday, just over one week after being reported missing.
According to the Muncie Police Department, 46-year-old Marcia Curtis was reported missing by family on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
On Sept. 14, detectives following up on information they gathered during the investigation found a body at an abandoned property on East County Road 800 South in southeastern Delaware County, which was later identified as Marcia Curtis.
A 50-year-old man, who police said is Curtis' ex-husband, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the case, which the Muncie Police Department described as "an active homicide investigation."
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.