Muncie woman found dead; ex-husband arrested on preliminary murder charge

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the death of his ex-wife, who was found dead Thursday, just over one week after being reported missing.

According to the Muncie Police Department, 46-year-old Marcia Curtis was reported missing by family on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

On Sept. 14, detectives following up on information they gathered during the investigation found a body at an abandoned property on East County Road 800 South in southeastern Delaware County, which was later identified as Marcia Curtis.

A 50-year-old man, who police said is Curtis' ex-husband, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the case, which the Muncie Police Department described as "an active homicide investigation."