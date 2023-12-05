Jury convicts Muncie woman of murder in 2021 shooting

Morgan L. Bell, 28, was convicted of aiding, inducing or causing another person to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was convicted of murder and obstruction of justice Thursday in the deadly shooting of a man in 2021.

A jury in Delaware County deliberated for roughly five hours before convicting 28-year-old Morgan L. Bell of aiding, inducing or causing another person to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

Bell and Brandon Hodge were arrested and charged following the deadly shooting of Robert E. Scott III on Feb. 28, 2021. Hodge is currently scheduled to stand trial in December 2023 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day, Muncie Police Department officers responding to the area of West 9th Street and South Batavia Avenue for a reported shooting located Scott in a driveway in the 2200 block of West 9th Street, near his home. Scott was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Bell told officers she and Hodge went to get personal items from Scott's home after Bell and Scott had a fight a few days prior.

Bell allegedly told police that while she was approaching the home, she saw Scott come out from around the house before she was hit by something. She said Scott went toward the car where Hodge was and then she said she heard multiple gunshots.

Bell said she went back to the car and said Hodge told her to get in and drive.

According to court documents, Hodge allegedly told police he believed Scott had a gun. A pipe was found near Scott's body.

Hodge also allegedly told police he worked with Bell to try and cover up the shooting and discussed not reporting it.