x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in Muncie shooting

Police said the shooting happened Friday in the 2200 block of South Pershing Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Credit: WTHR

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Muncie Friday morning.  

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of South Pershing Drive around 11:30 a.m.  

Police said one person died at the scene and another person arrived at Ball Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Police said the person that arrived at the hospital may have been shot at a location other than the Pershing Drive location. 

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.  

What other people are reading:

In Other News

Surveillance video shows thieves foiled by custom catalytic converter cage