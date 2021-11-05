1 dead, 1 injured in Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Muncie Friday morning.
Police said they responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of South Pershing Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Police said one person died at the scene and another person arrived at Ball Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the person that arrived at the hospital may have been shot at a location other than the Pershing Drive location.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.