Police investigating Muncie shooting caught on camera

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police officers are investigating after a man opened fire in a neighborhood Friday evening.

It happened in broad daylight.

A man who lives in the 1200 block of South Jefferson Street captured the shooter on home surveillance video. In that video, a person could be seen firing shots, but the intended target is out of the camera’s view.

According to a release from the Muncie Police Department, officers responded to the reports of shots fired near Jefferson and 5th streets around 8:20 Friday night.

Initially, 911 callers said a woman was shot, but when police arrived on the scene, they did not find anyone hurt.

However, investigators did locate several shell casings.

Ronald Whitby shared his home surveillance video with 13News.

“You could see the one person shooting that direction at someone, and you could see bullets hitting the ground,” said Whitby. “I couldn’t tell where they went to, but you can see it…where the smoke came up from the ground where it hit.”

Shaivon Nevings’ van was riddled with more than a dozen bullet holes, he said. His home and fence were hit multiple times, too.

Fortunately, the family was not home during the shooting.

“Thank God no one was hurt, but it’s not a victimless crime,” Nevings said.

Nevings is now working to figure out how he can get his van repaired, which is crucial to operating his business.

“I use that car because it’s not a brick-and-mortar establishment,” he said. “That is the foundation of my business."

As Muncie police work to investigate who is behind the shooting, Nevings hopes that more will be done to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“The reckless gun violence that’s going on in this community right now, it’s getting completely out of hand,” he said.