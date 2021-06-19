Muncie police investigate deadly shooting

A man was found shot on Muncie's northwest side early Saturday morning.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating a man shot and killed on the city's northwest side early Saturday.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a fight and shots fired in the 1300 block of West Abbott Street, which is east of the Ball State campus and west of the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

They found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not shared the man's name.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anybody with information about the shooting should call Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.