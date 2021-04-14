Muncie officers indicted on excessive force and obstruction charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — Three Muncie officers and a sergeant are facing federal charges of excessive force and obstruction. Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress announced the grand jury indictment on Wednesday.
Officers Joseph Chase Winkle, 34, Jeremy Gibson, 30, and Corey Posey, 28, in addition to Sergeant Joseph Krejsa, 50, were indicted for their roles in using excessive force against people arrested and attempting to cover up the misconduct.
Winkle and Gibson are accused of excessive force with the people they were arresting. Krejsa and Posey are accused of filing false reports to cover up the excessive force.
Winkle and Gibson face 10 years in prison for the excessive force charges. Krejsa and Posey face up to 20 years in prison for the false reporting.