Muncie mother arrested for neglect after 1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

The mother is accused of leaving her children with a man who was allegedly snorting fentanyl pills.
Credit: heliopix - stock.adobe.com

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother is facing three charges of neglect of a dependent after her 1-year-old overdosed on fentanyl. 

According to court documents, first responders were called to the woman's home on Aug. 10 for an unresponsive 1-year-old. When EMS arrived, the child was "breathing shallow breaths." 

The 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital, intubated, and given Narcan before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

When police searched the mother's home, they found a bag of pills in a dresser drawer. According to court documents, the pills belonged to a man staying with her and he was watching her kids while she walked to a friend's house.

Police said they interviewed the man and he admitted to crushing up five of the pills and snorting them a couple hours before the 1-year-old became unresponsive.  The man said he later made the 1-year-old a bottle but was unsure if he washed his hands after, according to court documents. 

The mother allegedly told investigators she knew the man staying with her had a history of drug issues, but that she believed he was sober at the time. 

NOTE: At the time of this article's publishing, the mother and man have not been formally charged and so WTHR is not naming them at this time.

