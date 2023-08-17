Muncie mother arrested for neglect after 1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

The mother is accused of leaving her children with a man who was allegedly snorting fentanyl pills.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother is facing three charges of neglect of a dependent after her 1-year-old overdosed on fentanyl.

According to court documents, first responders were called to the woman's home on Aug. 10 for an unresponsive 1-year-old. When EMS arrived, the child was "breathing shallow breaths."

The 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital, intubated, and given Narcan before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

When police searched the mother's home, they found a bag of pills in a dresser drawer. According to court documents, the pills belonged to a man staying with her and he was watching her kids while she walked to a friend's house.

Police said they interviewed the man and he admitted to crushing up five of the pills and snorting them a couple hours before the 1-year-old became unresponsive. The man said he later made the 1-year-old a bottle but was unsure if he washed his hands after, according to court documents.

The mother allegedly told investigators she knew the man staying with her had a history of drug issues, but that she believed he was sober at the time.