Man found shot, killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a man down in the street in the area of East Willard and South Blaine streets shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Sentarian K. Stockett, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is not a current threat to the community, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867.