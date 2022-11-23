Muncie man sentenced to 50 years for killing neighbor

Chase Adams was on trial for the Oct. 4, 2020, murder of his neighbor, Rex Morrison.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man will serve 50 years for the 2020 murder of a man in a Muncie home.

A judge handed down the sentence against Chase Adams for murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. A jury found him guilty in April.

At trial, prosecutors showed evidence that Adams had stabbed Morrison three times in the back with an 11-inch knife. Morrison died due to massive bleeding from his spleen.

According to investigators, Adams fled the scene with the knife, which he later washed and tried to hide from police.

Adams was taken into custody following a traffic stop in New Castle.